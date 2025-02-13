Rain and snow showers possible over next several days

PITTSBURGH — Buckle up, and plan for several big weather changes over the next few days.

First, dress in layers on Thursday and have the umbrella and the ice scrapers handy.

Temperatures will be warm enough for rain during the morning commute, but colder temperatures will bring the chance for snow showers through the afternoon. Gusty winds will also push wind chills down into the 20s.

Roads will be mainly wet through sunset, but a few bands of steadier snow could coat roadways and create slick spots as temperatures continue to fall through the evening. Lows early Friday morning will dip into the teens so watch for slick spots as wet roads and sidewalks refreeze.

Valentine’s Day will be dry but cold with the next system pushing snow back into the area early Saturday.

Roads could be slick in spots early Saturday, but warmer temperatures will change snow to soaking rain by Saturday night.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News and make sure to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group