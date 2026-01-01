Cold temperatures on the evening of New Year’s Day, snow showers could hit some areas

PITTSBURGH — Cold this evening, wind chills in the single digits to teens tonight.

A few scattered snow showers are possible mainly after 8 p.m. this evening.

Where snow showers move through, a coating up to 1″ is possible with higher amounts in the mountains of WV & MD up to 2″ into Friday morning.

Watch for slick spots on the roads, sidewalks and in parking lots from snowfall over the last several days.

Clouds and some sun for Friday, still very cold with highs only making it to the 20s.

The cold snap will continue this weekend, but temperatures will get closer to the freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday.

