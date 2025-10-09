Cold temperatures overnight, chilly start to Friday

PITTSBURGH — The threat of frost and a hard freeze could damage plants or bring an end to the growing season for some areas early Friday.

A Freeze Warning, indicating where temperatures could be cold enough to end the growing season, has been issued for Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, Lawrence counties and points north and a Frost Advisory has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Westmoreland, Washington and points south through Friday morning.

Kids will need extra layers and a jacket at the bus stop early Friday morning, with most neighborhoods waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s. As a reminder, frost can form with temperatures above 32 degrees so cover tender plants for extra protection.

A mix of clouds and sunshine will usher in a nice warm-up by Friday afternoon, with warmer temperatures and dry weather forecast to start the weekend.

Off and on showers are possible on Sunday, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading outdoors.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group