Colder temperatures on the horizon as weekend comes to an end

PITTSBURGH — A cold front will sweep through the area today, bringing the chance for isolated showers this afternoon. Much like yesterday, the overall environment does not favor widespread rainfall.

Cooler and drier air will pour in tonight, with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s by Monday morning. Clouds will re-develop Monday along with a few light showers thanks to lake-effect. The same can occur on Tuesday.

As high pressure builds for mid-week, clear skies will return, and morning lows may dip into the upper 40s even in the major cities. Highs look to remain in the mid to upper 70s all the way through next weekend with little to no rain chances in sight.

Virtually no humidity is expected through this stretch as dry air clings to the area. Enjoy the comfy stretch!

