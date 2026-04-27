Comeback? Penguins-Flyers Game 5 Preview

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-3) avoided a sweep and elimination in Game 4 Saturday but face another survival contest in Game 5 of their best of seven series against the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1) Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

As Penguins captain Sidney Crosby phrased it, “We have life.” The Penguins finally played something akin to their best game, beating the Flyers 4-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena Saturday. The late evening game was comparatively docile compared to the constant scraps and scrums in Game 3, which played to the Penguins’ strengths.

Silovs is expected to remain in the Penguins’ net as they hope to become just the fifth team in NHL history to win a series despite a 3-0 series deficit. Vladar is most likely to keep the Flyers’ net, too.

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