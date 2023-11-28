Local

Comedian, actor Sebastian Maniscalco bringing his ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour to Pittsburgh

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Comedian, actor and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco has announced dates for his 2024 “It Ain’t Right” tour, which includes a stop in Pittsburgh.

Maniscalco will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on Nov. 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on December 1 at 10 a.m. at SebastianLive.com.

