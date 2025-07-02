Comfortable evening with pleasant conditions Wednesday evening

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the break for the wet and stormy weather this evening. It will be warm but comfortable, temperatures will fall to the low to mid-60s tonight.

Thursday will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Most locations will stay dry, but there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.

Any storm that develops could produce damaging winds and lightning.

The Fourth of July will be sunny, and highs will hit the mid-80s.

Temperatures will heat up this weekend, highs will rise to around 90 degrees with higher humidity making it feel hot.

