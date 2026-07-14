State police looking for missing 77-year-old man from Armstrong County

KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old man.

John David Barrett was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of 143 Dam Road in Kittanning Township.

Barrett weighs approximately 140 pounds and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a green and yellow plaid shirt, white socks and brown shoes. He also has grey hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kittanning barracks at 724-543-2011.

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