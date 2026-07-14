Local

State police looking for missing 77-year-old man from Armstrong County

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
John David Barrett (Pennsylvania State Police)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old man.

John David Barrett was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of 143 Dam Road in Kittanning Township.

Barrett weighs approximately 140 pounds and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a green and yellow plaid shirt, white socks and brown shoes. He also has grey hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kittanning barracks at 724-543-2011.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read