Communities across Western Pennsylvania issue emergency declarations to help with storm cleanup

PITTSBURGH — Emergency declarations are being issued across multiple communities in our region after Tuesday’s storms.

Gov. Josh Shapiro joined local officials, including Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, in touring some hard-hit areas.

“We’ve been engaged directly with the affected counties since the storm’s onset,” he said. “We have numerous PennDOT assets on the ground out inspecting bridges and roadways to make sure they are not compromised.”

He called the number of emergency calls Tuesday evening “unprecedented.”

Gainey and Innamorato both declared emergencies.

“This will allow for greater coordination with the City of Pittsburgh and other municipalities that already declared a state of emergency today,” Innamorato said.

One of those municipalities is Braddock, where there are still widespread power outages.

“The lights went out and I haven’t had lights since 5 o’clock yesterday,” Misha Blair said. “It’s really frustrating. I have to work, and I have to eat and I have to take a shower. Have to get in my garage.”

Down the road from Misha, a man was cleaning up after a tree fell and crushed his truck.

As the cleanup continues, will there be federal dollars to help? We asked Governor Shapiro.

“I’m not ready to say that. Counties have to assess damage, then the damage gets totaled up and the federal government sets a threshold before dollars can flow.”

Shapiro was appointed to the “Governor’s Council” by President Trump and is working on the issue following recent, widespread federal cuts.

“What we can’t sustain are cuts from the federal government when it comes to dollars we need to help communities like this get back on their feet. So, we’re working with the White House.”

