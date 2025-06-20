Community advocates call for funding for anti-gun violence programs ahead of state budget deadline

PITTSBURGH — Gun violence impacts more families than you can imagine.

“We have over 60 kids in just our Woodland Hills School District that we have identified that have lost a sibling or parent to gun violence, imagine multiplying that across the Mon Valley Sto-Rox, the Northside. That 60 goes into the thousands,” said Cathy Welsh, who lost her son to gun violence.

Yet these numbers are actually trending down because of gun violence prevention funding from the state.

In the last two years, statewide gun homicides have dropped by 38 percent. In Pittsburgh, it’s 41 percent, but that funding is at risk as state lawmakers are still working out the budget due by the end of this month.

“This funding isn’t just about programs and agencies; it’s about saving lives and supporting families like mine. After my son Jerame was shot and killed by a 13-year-old with a stolen gun, it was organizations like the Center of Victims and small grassroots organizations that allowed us to meet there and heal and really met us in those raw moments,” Welsh said.

This funding helps employ violence interrupters, provide mental health services for families impacted on both sides of a shooting and it provides programming for the youth.

“We believe that the earlier that we start to educate the kids the better the outcomes we will have,” said Lee Davis who’s the Director of Violence Prevention for Greater Valley.

That’s why these community groups are spreading a petition for awareness and not just asking for the funding to be included again, but to increase that dollar amount to $80 million.

“It brings a lot of hope where there was none at one point and we are getting community members involved now when they see things they say things vs. turning their head and walking away so it’s been a good movement,” Davis said.

If you are interested in learning more or signing the petition, please follow this link: https://act.ceasefirepa.org/a/invest-safer-communities-coalition-sign-letter-may-2025.

