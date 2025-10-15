Community calls for answers after second student with autism leaves Pittsburgh Public School

PITTSBURGH — A community is asking for answers after the second incident in a week where a child with autism walked away from a Pittsburgh Public School building.

Tuesday, a 14-year-old student at Pittsburgh Bridges Academy, a satellite program inside Pittsburgh Carmalt, left through a staff door.

District officials tell Channel 11 it was the only door in the building without an alarm.

“Somehow, he found that one. I think that’s one of the things, as a school board, we have to speak with the superintendent about. How do we secure the buildings in a way that doesn’t happen?” PPS Board President Gene Walker told Channel 11.

The teen was found by his own school transportation driver about a mile away and taken home.

Last week, a 7-year-old with autism walked away from Pittsburgh Colfax during recess.

District officials say they are reviewing all safety protocols in the wake of the incidents.

“I think there needs to be extra care taken, especially when we’re dealing with our young students with special needs and autism in particular,” Walker said.

Channel 11 did contact the family of that 14-year-old student. They did not want to speak to us.

Walker expects to speak to PPS Superintendent Wayne Walters, Wednesday.

