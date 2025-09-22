Pittsburgh protester in jail, charged with crimes that spanned two counties, including police chase

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known Pittsburgh protester was arrested and charged with several crimes that spanned two counties and three different law enforcement agencies and it was all streamed on Facebook Live.

Shawn Green, who also goes by Lorenzo Rulli is now in jail in Butler County and more charges are expected to be filed out of the City of Pittsburgh soon.

Cranberry Township Police say this started as a domestic dispute and vandalism at a home on England Road in Cranberry, but soon escalated to a police chase and SWAT situation.

Police say Green was stalking an ex-boyfriend he briefly dated in 2024. Police say Green showed up at the victim’s house before 4:30 a.m. Sunday and spray-painted slurs all over his house. The victim also told Channel 11 that Green threw eggs, milk and mashed potatoes at his house. He said he was stunned because it’s been a year since he met Green.

Cranberry Township Police say when officers responded to the 911 call, Green refused to get out of his car and instead took off and led police on a chase. Police say Green got onto 228 going in the wrong direction before hopping the median, getting on I-79 and leading police into the City of Pittsburgh. The whole chase was also live-streamed by Green while he was behind the wheel.

In the videos, Green says, “I’m going to beat the living *expletive* out of these cops.” He also says he is going to pull over and is not going to hurt anyone, but he doesn’t pull over.

Lieutenant Chuck Mascellino with Cranberry Township Police says Green was driving recklessly and could have seriously hurt or killed an innocent person or an officer. Fortunately, because of the time of day, there were not many people on the road at the time.

“I believe the top speed was probably in the range of 90 to 95 m.p.h.,” Lt. Mascellino said. “There were also times when he was traveling very slowly or even stopped on the interstate.”

Police say Green then barricaded himself inside his apartment on Parkhurst Street on the city’s North Side. His live stream continued inside his apartment. In those videos, he threatened to kill police officers, but also said he wasn’t going to hurt anyone.

“I’m not going to hurt y’all,” Green says. “All I’ve got is a cigarette and a blunt.” But Green also tells officers, “If you come to this door, I will stab you.”

Finally, the SWAT situation ended when police pepper balled the apartment, filling it with pepper spray. In his live videos, Green is screaming and trying to catch his breath.

Even as he was taken into custody, Green appeared to spit on an officer.

Green is scheduled to be in front of a judge on Friday in Cranberry Township.

