Community leaders look to stop disruptions caused by teens, violence happening in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Community leaders are trying to come up with a solution after rowdy teens crowded outside the front of the East Liberty Target just a week after a group attacked a woman outside another store in the same neighborhood.

“We’re working hard on a solution. We are working diligently,” Pittsburgh city councilman Khari Moseley told Channel 11.

It’s after up to 40 teenagers were gathered outside of the Target in East Liberty Tuesday night and someone called the police.

Dispatchers called officers on the police radio, saying, “30-40 juveniles assaulted a constable by throwing a thermos, causing a disturbance in a parking lot right now.”

Luckily, Councilman Mosely tells us no one was hurt.

“There was a little bit of back and forth… and I understand there was an object thrown at the constable, but he was not struck with it,” he said.

Even though this incident didn’t end with violence or destruction, Channel 11 has recently reported on teens causing problems in the city.

Just last week, police said six teenage girls attacked a woman inside the new Sephora in East Liberty and ransacked it, causing $30K worth of damage.

And for the last several months, we’ve reported on frequent teenage violence in Market Square that resulted in the city implementing a curfew.

Moseley told Channel 11 that several different city organizations are working to find spaces for kids to gather without getting into trouble.

“All at the table to try to figure out what do we need to do to create spaces that are engaging and enticing and bring kids in for productive recreation,” he

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group