Community members, advocates, leaders gather to discuss how to stop violence in Allegheny County

Community members, local leaders and school officials met Tuesday night to talk about what many are calling a troubling rise in violence. — Community members, local leaders and school officials met Tuesday night to talk about what many are calling a troubling rise in violence.

The Greater Valley Coalition for Peace and Justice organized an emergency meeting in response to a recent uptick in reported robberies, shootings, and homicides.

Residents from Rankin, Braddock, North Braddock and East Pittsburgh shared their personal stories during a table discussion.

“The violence has to stop,” said Danielle Tempalski, who lives in Rankin. “My son was not out here carrying guns or anything like that.”

Tempalski said someone shot at her home last week on Saturday, around 1:30 a.m.

She has since moved her son out of the borough for his safety.

“There were three bullet holes in his window that went up into his ceiling,” she said.

That fear is shared by others who came to the meeting.

Lee Davis organized the meeting with elected officials, school leaders and violence prevention groups.

The goal was to discuss what families, schools and police can do to respond, and what funding may be needed to help.

One of the attendees, Rasaun Brown with the Braddock Youth Project, focused on creating more options for young people.

“I’m just trying to open up opportunities for kids to get summer jobs or school year jobs,” Brown said.

Brown suggested building partnerships with schools to provide more activities for the youth.

Others at the meeting proposed adding better lighting in neighborhoods to deter crime and urged local council members to attend monthly meetings with the Greater Valley Coalition.

“Well, if everybody works together, we try and make some changes, get on the same page,” Brown said. “As far as communication, make sure everybody’s talking.”

Davis also wanted to give residents a chance to meet their elected leaders face-to-face.

He hopes stronger communication will help everyone work together.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group