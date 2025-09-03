Community pharmacy to open at Penn Highlands Mon Valley in Washington County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new community pharmacy is coming to Washington County.

Officials with Penn Highlands Healthcare announced the system’s first community pharmacy in its Southwest Region will open this fall. An exact opening date has not been announced.

The pharmacy will be located on the campus of Penn Highlands Mon Valley, on the ground floor of the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. It will be open to hospital employees and patients, who can get their prescriptions filled after receiving care.

The pharmacy will offer an auto-refill program and prescription text alerts, as well as consultation and medication reviews with pharmacists.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to offer our patients, employees and members of the community with a retail pharmacy,” said Josh LaFleur, regional market president of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Southwest Region. “The pharmacy will provide easy access not only to prescriptions but to our knowledgeable pharmacists.”

