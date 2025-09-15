Community remembering young woman killed in fire, police say her father intentionally set

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — The community is remembering a 19-year-old, second-year Pitt student after police say her father set the fire that took her life and nearly killed her mother.

Police say 46-year-old Brian Shelleby doused the home on Corbett Drive with gasoline, then set it on fire because his wife told him they were separated, and he was no longer welcome. His wife was able to escape as the home ignited, but their daughter, 19-year-old Lakyn Shelleby, was trapped and didn’t make it out.

Neighbors say they heard the explosion, which sounded like a car crash.

“It took about 13 seconds for the whole house to go up in flames,” Patrick Funwela told Channel 11. “I ran outside and saw the windows were all blown out. A gas tank was sitting in the middle of the street.”

Neighbors who watched Lakyn grow up from a little girl in a tutu, grabbed a ladder and tried to rescue her.

“We broke the window, climbed up the ladder, screaming for Lakyn - no words, nothing,” Funwela added. “The smoke was unbelievable. It was the thickest black smoke I have ever seen.”

Monday morning, the Allegheny County Fire Marshal was back at the home, taking pictures and collecting evidence. Neighbors say Lakyn’s mom, Carly Shelleby, needs the support of the Castle Shannon community.

“She’s at the hospital,” Funwela added. “She has burns all over her legs from the waist down. More than anything, we have to pray for Carly, she lost everything in a matter of 30 seconds - daughter, house, husband.”

A prayer vigil for Lakyn and her mom is going to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at St. Ann’s church in Castle Shannon.

The Superintendent of Keystone Oaks School District, William P. Stropkaj, Ed.D., sent the following statement about Lakyn:

The Keystone Oaks School District is deeply saddened by the passing of Lakyn Shelleby, a 2024 graduate of Keystone Oaks High School. A high honors graduate who was an active member in both the National Honor Society and the Marching Band, she was a beloved member of our Keystone Oaks High School community. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to supporting our students and staff who have been impacted by this tragedy and our Student Services team will continue to be available to assist both students and staff throughout this week and beyond as needed.

