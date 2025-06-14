Community steps up after fire destroys thousands of pounds of donations at Pittsburgh Salvation Army

PITTSBURGH — Two months ago, a devastating fire tore through the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center on the South Side, destroying nearly 65,000 pounds of donated clothing. The organization put out a call for help — and the people of Pittsburgh delivered.

Since the fire in late April, the Salvation Army has received more than 100,000 pounds of donations, far surpassing what was lost. So many items poured in that staff ran out of their usual blue collection bins and had to begin storing donations in cardboard boxes. Now, donations fill all three floors of their facility.

“It’s beyond what I expected,” said Major Mark Unruh, the center’s administrator. “Of course, it’s what I hoped and prayed for.”

Channel 11 was there when the fire broke out, damaging the contents of the warehouse with flames, smoke and water. The loss was massive — but it sparked a massive community response. Several local recovery organizations showed up with U-Hauls full of clothing and household items.

All donated goods are resold at Salvation Army thrift stores, and the proceeds directly fund the organization’s Adult Rehabilitation Program. The program offers a six-month, completely free recovery process for men struggling with addiction. It provides food, housing, clothing, counseling, job placement and access to education.

“What I really want people to know is why we do this, why we collect clothing and household items and why the thrift stores matter,” said Unruh. “It’s all to support this program.”

Thanks to the outpouring of support, the program won’t experience any setbacks.

“It’s the best problem to have,” Unruh added. “Where do you put all this stuff?”

At this time, the Salvation Army says it no longer needs additional donations. Instead, they’re encouraging the public to help spread the word about their Adult Rehabilitation Program, which still has open beds available.

