Fire, smoke destroy Salvation Army donations in South Side

PITTSBURGH — A charity with the mission of helping others now needs a helping hand of its own.

The Salvation Army is in desperate need of donations after a trash compactor fire at its South Side center.

65,000 pounds of clothing and 5,000 pounds of shoes were destroyed.

A trash compactor caught on fire at the Adult Rehabilitation Center on S. 9th Street. There were no injuries and firefighters were able to contain the fire, but all of the donated items will have to be thrown away because of smoke damage.

“This place was full of smoke. You couldn’t see in front of your face, so it was really thick,” said Salvaiton Army Administrator Mark Unruh.

Those donations were supposed to be used throughout the spring and summer shopping seasons to supply the thrift stores throughout the area. The money they make from those thrift store purchases are critical for them to continue running their program.

Unruh said, despite the devastating loss, he is hopeful they will recover.

“It’s pretty devastating for me. I’m a graduate of the program. 32 years clean. It means a lot to me - the program. God’s got us. We are going to be okay but he also sends people to help us out,” Unruh said.

Donations are being accepted at the South Side site and all other Salvation Army locations. They are hopeful people will be generous enough to make up for the loss.

The Savlation Army is asking mostly for clothing and shoes.

