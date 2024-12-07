Community working to raise money to help Riley’s Pour House owner rebuild after devastating fire

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A local community is coming together to help Riley’s Pour House rebuild.

The popular Carnegie Irish pub business was destroyed in a fire in November.

PHOTOS: Flames rip through restaurant in Carnegie

Owner Joe Riley told Channel 11 he will not let the tragedy stop him. He plans to rebuild.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 speaks to owner of Riley’s Pour House in Carnegie after it was destroyed in fire

Tune in to Channel 11 News to see how his patrons and neighbors are helping him achieve that goal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group