Company purchases Beaver Falls wastewater system, plans to invest millions for improvements

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A publicly traded company recently finalized its purchase of the Beaver Falls wastewater system, with plans to invest millions of dollars or improvements.

Through its Aqua Pennsylvania subsidiary, Essential Utilities Inc. purchased the city’s wastewater system in Beaver County for $37.75 million. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the sale Friday.

Serving 3,200 customers in Beaver Falls, the system provides bulk transmission and treatment equal to the demand of about 3,800 single-family homes across Patterson Township, Patterson Heights Borough, White Township, West Mayfield Borough, Big Beaver Borough, Eastvale Borough and North Sewickley Township.

“We are excited to bring customers in Beaver Falls and the surrounding area into the Aqua family,” said Essential Utilities Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “The successful completion of this transaction was the result of partnering with local and state officials to find the best solution for customers and taxpayers in Beaver Falls and current customers of Aqua. This is a great example of how regionalization of water systems and wastewater systems can bring long-term benefits to communities.”

Officials say Aqua Pennsylvania plans to invest $10 million in infrastructure improvements over the next decade, focusing on safety and plant upgrades. Those include:

Repairing and replacing portions of sewer collection system

Upgrading the treatment plant headworks and filter tower

Upgrading the pump station

“The investments Aqua Pennsylvania plans to make at the wastewater treatment plant, coupled with their operational expertise, will ensure dependable service to our community for years to come,” said Beaver Falls Mayor Kenya Johns.

Customers’ base rates will not change after Aqua Pennsylvania begins operating the system, officials say. Any future rate changes will first need approval from the PUC.

Eligible customers who need help with their sewer bills will have access to Aqua’s low-income Customer Assistance Program and hardship fund called Aqua Aid.

Residents should look for communication from Aqua Pennsylvania with service schedules and procedures during the transition, officials say.

