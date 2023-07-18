West Mifflin borough council votes unanimously to condemn Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The West Mifflin borough council has unanimously voted to condemn Century III Mall.

The decision comes just under two weeks after the owners were hit with $240,000 in fines.

Channel 11 has covered repeated complaints over the mall’s structure, which has posed significant safety risks for first responders. In recent months, trespassers have set fire to the mall while creating other damage.

