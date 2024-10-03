Conde Nast Traveler survey: Pittsburgh hotel among the 50 best in the world

PITTSBURGH — Conde Nast Traveler has released the list of the 50 best hotels in the world, selected through 575,048 votes garnered from its 37th annual Readers Choice Awards survey.

One of them is in downtown Pittsburgh.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco was No. 48 on the 2024 list and it’s far from a newcomer to the prestigious travel publication’s readers, regularly appearing among the 15 best Mid-Atlantic hotels. It ranked second on that regional breakout in 2024.

