Condo inside former South Side church for sale for $565K

PITTSBURGH — A condo inside a former church on Pittsburgh’s South Side is for sale for $565,000.

The 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom property, which was featured on Zillow Gone Wild‘s Facebook page, is located at 2132 Sarah Street, Unit 201, and is listed for sale with Shane Kunkle of Coldwell Banker Realty.

One of the most unique features of the home is the preserved bell tower, which offers a view of the South Side and the Pittsburgh skyline.

The property also features two garage parking spaces, a gym and an appointed guest suite.

