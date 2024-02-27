Congresswoman Summer Lee cancels appearance at CAIR event amidst criticism from other lawmakers

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Swissvale, has canceled an appearance at an event for a Muslim advocacy group.

Lee was set to make “special remarks” at the annual banquet for the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on March 2. This slated appearance drew criticism from lawmakers across Pennsylvania, who claimed that other speakers at the event had made antisemitic remarks. The criticism also surrounds speaker statements about the Israel/Hamas war and stances on LGBTQ+ issues.

In a statement posted to Lee’s social media on Tuesday, she announced she would no longer be attending the event. In the statement, Lee claims she only learned about the comments made by other event speakers on Monday.

“I wanted to join this event with other members of Congress and elected officials to support our Muslim neighbors, in the Commonwealth and across the country, who are desperate to be heard by their own elected officials and feel supported at a time of rising anti-Muslim hate and violence, Lee’s statement read in part.

Lee says she condemns the speakers’ previous comments and condemns antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia and transphobia.

“I have worked my entire life to bring these communities together, and I will continue to do so. We should all take care to ensure that every community we serve is equally safe, seen, and valued,” the statement says in part.

We should all take care to ensure that every community we serve is equally safe, seen, and valued. — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) February 27, 2024

