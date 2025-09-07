Connellsville students hold small protest over elimination of class rank system

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Around a dozen students and some parents protested the elimination of class rank at Connellsville Area Senior High School on Saturday.

Student organizers got honks of support from passers-by in their cars, and some even stopped to help sign their petition.

The students hoped to raise more awareness of the class rank removal, enough to sway five board members to vote for its return.

"It’s clearly something that matters to the community and the students who are trying to make a difference and get the attention of the school board who took away this decision," Emma Hull said.

The change is going into effect with this year’s graduating class. The district moved to a cum laude system to honor more than just the top 10 graduates.

