No charges to be filed in bus crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Indiana Borough

INDIANA, Pa. — No charges will be filed in connection with a bus crash that killed two pedestrians in Indiana Borough, District Attorney Robert Manzi announced Friday.

The crash happened Oct. 20, 2025, at the intersection of Seventh and Philadelphia streets.

Two people were in the crosswalk while the signal was active, while an IndiGO bus was getting ready to turn left on a steady green light, Manzi says.

The bus waited for two other vehicles to cross Philadelphia Street in the opposite direction before it turned.

The pedestrians were reportedly in the bus’s blind spot — caused by a large frame bar — when it moved forward, and they were subsequently struck.

Ronald Lynn Mabon, 68, died at the hospital from his injuries. Christina Marie Perez, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than half a dozen cameras were on the bus. Manzi says a review of the video showed no evidence that the driver failed to comply with applicable law.

“​This was a tragic loss of two lives,“ Manzi said in a social media post. ”This matter has been given priority by law enforcement and my office in the gathering of evidence, the review of all of the evidence, and the law in relation to criminal charges. The decision to decline charges in this matter should not be viewed as minimizing this tragedy in any way. This decision also has no bearing on any potential civil remedies permitted by law."

The crash on Seventh and Philadelphia streets happened months after another crash at Ninth and Philadelphia streets that killed a couple who were crossing the road. The defendant in that case pleaded no contest to a charge of careless driving.

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