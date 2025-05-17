Construction on Parkway East in Pittsburgh will cause overnight closures

PITTSBURGH — Part of the outbound side of the Parkway East is closed in Pittsburgh.

Crews are working on the Oakland off-ramp.

A detour is posted using Exit 72A and using the Bates Street Ramp to get back on the Parkway East.

The highway will reopen at noon on Saturday.

Overnight closures will continue next week from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

