Construction worker gets arm stuck in machine in Oakland, suffers life-threatening injuries

PITTSBURGH — A construction worker was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after his arm got pulled into a piece of equipment in Oakland on Monday morning.

Crews were called to O’Hara Street and Thackeray Avenue just after 9 a.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

First responders found a construction worker whose arm was trapped in a machine.

Medics requested blood to the scene and disassembled the machine which allowed them to release the worker’s arm. He was then taken to UPMC Presbyterian.

No update is available on his condition at this time.

