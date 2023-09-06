PITTSBURGH — A construction worker became trapped in an excavator Wednesday morning when the building he was helping to tear down partially collapsed.

PHOTOS: Construction worker hospitalized after partial building collapse traps him in excavator

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at a construction site on Chartiers Avenue. When the building partially collapsed it covered the excavator in debris.

The man was “heavily pinned” and had injuries to his head, chest and arms. Two rescue teams worked to stabilize the man and extricate him from the excavator. He was taken to an area hospital.

Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire also responded to the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group