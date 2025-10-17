Consumer alert issued for Kuhn’s Market in Marshall-Shadeland after inspectors find signs of rodents

PITTSBURGH — A consumer alert was issued for a local supermarket after inspectors found signs of rodents inside.

Allegheny County Health Department officials reinspected Kuhn’s Market in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on Wednesday, according to a food safety assessment report.

Inspectors observed a “high risk” violation for pest management. Reportedly, they found chewed food products and rodent droppings, as well as live and dead mice in the establishment.

“Observations indicate that this facility has a significant rodent infestation, which is affecting foods for sale,” inspectors say in the report. “Staff have indicated that they are removing rodent droppings and chewed food products daily. Pest control is clearly inadequate, and there are large openings in multiple locations that allow pest entry.”

Inspectors stated that, during its previous inspection, the market was instructed to seal all doors and provide comprehensive pest control; however, neither of these requirements was met.

The market must be cleaned and pest entry points must be sealed for the consumer alert to be removed, the report says.

To read the full report, click here.

