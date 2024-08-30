Consumer alert issued for Las Palmas IGA Market in Beechview

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for the Las Palmas IGA Market in Beechview.

The alert was issued on Wednesday.

Officials say the business had unsafe food conditions, improper cooling of food, hot and cold foods held at unsafe temperatures and inadequate cleaning, sanitization, plumbing and handwashing facilities. They also reported issues with pest management and said the business was operating with an expired food permit.

Of the 17 reported violations, six were considered high-risk.

Those high-risk violations in the reports were:

36 cans were found with large dents on the sales floor. Those were discarded during the inspection by the staff.

The temperature of cooked chicken cooling covered in the same large pan it was cooked in measured 47 degrees after one day. The health department said cooling time should not exceed 6 hours.

Food such as wings inside the hot holding case was measured between 121 and 125 degrees. The wings were cooked at 11 a.m. and were reheated during the inspection. The wings should have been held above 135 degrees.

Food held in the walk-in cooler next to the taco stand containing cooked foods such as pork and pico de gallo measured between 45-51 degrees. This food should have been held at 41 degrees or below.

A can opener in the hot foods area was found with debris on it. The health department said it should be cleaned with a solution.

Flies were found throughout the sales floor and rear storage area and rodent droppings were found behind the drink storage and the washer and dryer in the rear storage room.

The business is pending reinspection.

