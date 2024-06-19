Consumer alert issued for market in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert to a market near Pitt’s campus.

The alert for Oak Hill Market, located on Oak Hill Drive, comes after 17 violations were found during a recent inspection.

According to the inspection report, the two high-risk violations have to do with sanitation. The report notes inspectors found that the equipment used to make slushies and the slushie machine itself were not properly sanitized. Under a medium risk violation, the report explains that an employee couldn’t demonstrate how to properly demonstrate how to clean the machine.

There were also several medium and low-risk violations, like rodent droppings in several areas, no certified food protection manager, dirty restrooms and grease build-up on a dumpster and under a fryer.

