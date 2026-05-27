Consumer alert removed for Prantl’s Bakery in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — The consumer alert that was issued for Prantl’s Bakery in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside has been lifted.

The Health Department website shows the alert was removed on Friday.

The owner of the Walnut Street bakery, Joe Cuglairi, posted on the Facebook page, saying:

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our community and valued customers for their unwavering support during this challenging period. The positive feedback on social media has been remarkable, and the increase in patronage truly reflects the strong support we enjoy within our community.

“This experience has been profoundly humbling, reinforcing our commitment to not only meet but exceed industry standards. We express our deepest appreciation to our employees for their dedication and loyalty to the brand, ensuring operations continued smoothly.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to uplift our community and customers. Thank you once again for allowing us to be a part of this vibrant community.”

In the initial report, the Allegheny County Health Department says inspectors found rodent droppings at Prantl’s in Shadyside, including on food contact surfaces.

The bakery had 10 days to remove the rodent droppings and clean the entire facility or face closure.

Last week, Cuglairi posted on Facebook saying the area involved in the citation is an empty basement that’s no longer used for baking or storage.

He said the Shadyside location is mostly used as a retail store, with all baking and most custom cakes now done in Greensburg.

“We want to be clear: this issue has not affected the safety or quality of the products we bake and serve each day,” Cugliari said. “Our kitchen, display cases, and all customer-facing areas continue to meet or exceed health and sanitation standards.”

To address the rodent issue, Prantl’s is bringing in a licensed exterminator for monthly service and will work with the health department on additional recommendations.

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