‘Conversations need to happen’: Debate continues over parental leave proposal in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Last month, the Allegheny County Health Department’s Board of Health voted to move forward with a proposal that would require every employer in Allegheny County to provide up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave. It would also expand existing paid sick leave requirements.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New parents in Allegheny County could soon be eligible for 18 weeks of paid parental leave

On Monday, small business owners told Channel 11 they want a seat at the table, as discussions continue on the best path forward for all.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Allegheny County Board of Health wants to hear your thoughts on its paid parental leave proposal

“Conversations need to happen,” said Thomas West, a candidate for Pennsylvania State Senate, 38th District. “It’s important when you have an economy this size that you have input from small businesses. That way, we have a say in what’s happening. You can’t just drop plans in our laps and say, ‘Deal with it.’”

West, who owns a men’s clothing store in Lawrenceville, hosted a roundtable campaign event for members of the business community to weigh in. The big question: who will front the bill? Community leaders said many small businesses won’t be able to swing this financially if there is no public insurance fund or other reimbursement program.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Allegheny County extends public comment period for paid parental leave proposal

“It’s very difficult with very low margins to be able to support someone being out on leave and then have to pay another individual,” said Carrie Nolan-Robson, executive director of the North Side Chamber of Commerce. “We’d like to see some exclusions for employers who are under a certain threshold for employees. We’d also like to see some type of funding source, whether it is funded through the county to the individual business owners to support their plan or some type of insurance.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> People sound off for and against policy that would require 18 weeks of paid parental leave

Senator Lindsey Williams, who is facing off against West, sent us this statement:

“I hear from parents all the time about the need for paid family leave. I’m approaching the County’s proposal thoughtfully because I feel confident that they can arrive at a final product that is mindful of employers of all sizes but is still a major benefit for families.

Family leave can and should be a state-wide program that protects all Pennsylvania families caring for their loved ones in a time of medical need. That’s why I’ve long been a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Family Care Act, Senate Bill 906, which is an insurance fund that is modeled on successful programs in other states. Similar legislation has already been passed by the House and SB 906 has passed the Senate Labor and Industry Committee. I’m in Harrisburg now working to get this legislation through both chambers, so that every working family can be able to take care of their family in the event of a new family member, or an unexpected illness.”

An Allegheny County spokesperson sent Channel 11 this statement:

“We are open to receiving feedback about paid parental leave and have kept the public comment open until July 16 so small businesses and others can share their thoughts. Paid parental leave is an important public health measure for babies and parents alike. Every other country in the world has implemented some form of parental leave, as have 14 other states in the U.S. - and a bipartisan statewide bill is being considered in Harrisburg right now. If we want the population of Allegheny County to grow, we need to do more to support families.”

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