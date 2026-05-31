Cookout aims to bring together Pittsburgh neighbors, reduce violence

A cookout brought together Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights community on Saturday.

The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, an organization committed to preventing violence in Arlington and nearby communities, hosted the Unity and Peace Cookout. It’s part of ongoing efforts to reinforce neighborhood ties and support peacebuilding.

In addition to food and music, community organizations and local service providers were on hand to help out their neighbors.

Organizers say spreading a message of peace and hope helps counteract gun violence.

“So basically, we have got to cure those risk factors,” Rev. Eileen Smith said. “So that’s why we’re here today. We’re making relationships up here, and this is not the first time we’ve been here, and it won’t be the last time we’re here.”

Organizers say they’ll be holding events in other high-risk communities with the same message.

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