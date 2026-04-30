Cool, breezy weather on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Breezy and cooler weather settles in for the next few days, so grab the jacket or sweater before you head out. High temperatures will struggle to get back into the 50s and morning lows will dip into the 30s.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday, but there will be many dry hours both days.

Patchy frost will be possible Saturday morning, especially in sheltered valleys, so if you may need to cover tender plants.

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