Cool, cloudy evening coming; sun and some showers expected Sunday

It will be cool and cloudy early this evening, gradually clearing overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Expect a brighter Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A few spotty lake-effect showers can’t be ruled out early afternoon, mainly north of Pittsburgh.

Monday will start chilly in the 40s, but sunshine will help warm temperatures up to around 70 degrees in the afternoon hours.

Expect a dry and pleasant stretch through the work week with a warming trend each day. High temperatures will be back near 80 degrees by Thursday.

