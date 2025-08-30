Cool, dry weather expected through Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will stay dry and cool the rest of the holiday weekend.

Even with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s by Labor Day, humidity will remain low, and the air will continue to feel cool for this time of year.

We’ll stay dry through the early part of next week, with the next best chance of showers coming later in the day through Thursday.

