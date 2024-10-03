Local

Cool morning leads to plenty of sun Thursday

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Grab the coat this morning as temperatures are in the 40s almost everywhere. Watch for patchy areas of dense fog, particularly along the river valleys.

Plenty of sun today will allow highs to rebound above normal this afternoon. The theme through the weekend will be warm days, but seasonably cool nights.

A weak front will graze past the area Friday, bringing us just a few clouds and a slight drop in temperature Saturday. Otherwise, the next chance for showers and a few storms will come Sunday evening ahead of a stronger front. That will bring us our coolest air of the season with most of next week in the 60s.

