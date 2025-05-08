Cool weather closes out week; frost possible Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH — Cooler weather wraps up the week with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. Clouds will slowly fade through the day with breaks of sunshine by the afternoon.

A clearing sky and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s for some areas early Saturday morning setting the stage for patchy frost.

After a chilly start Saturday, temperatures will rebound nicely this weekend with plenty of sunshine ahead for mom.

The warming trend continues into early next week as our flow turns more southerly. We should get close to 80 on Monday before an upper level low brings some rain again by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

