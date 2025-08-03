Coolest morning in 2 months ahead of sunny afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s our coolest morning in two months!

Everybody is seeing temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s, with even a few 40s showing up in the usual cooler spots. Expect a sunnier day compared to Saturday, which should allow afternoon highs to climb back into the low 80s.

The next several nights may not be quite as cool, but it will stay comfortable. Daytime highs will climb into the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday with a few more clouds but quiet weather otherwise.

There remains a low chance for some showers by mid-week, but it still appears most, if not all, rain will stay south of the area for now. Things will start to heat up and turn more muggy by next weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group