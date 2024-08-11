Local

Coraopolis community holds Latin Fest 2024

Coraopolis community holds Latin Fest 2024

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — An Allegheny County community came together to celebrate Latin culture this weekend.

Coraopolis Latin Fest 2024 was held on Pine Way and Mill Street on Saturday. Festivities ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event highlighted different Latin foods, art and music.

Hugo Cruz and Caminos and Trio Nova PGH were the featured musicians.

The Cobblehaus Brewing Company put together a mango jalapeno lager specifically for the event.

The festival was sponsored by the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation, Las Palmas, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Total by Verizon, Sheetz and ServiceLink.

