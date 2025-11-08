Local

Coroner called to crash in Washington County; portion of I-70 closed in both directions

By WPXI.com News Staff
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 8:10 p.m. PennDOT said the eastbound side of I-70 has reopened to traffic near the Claysville Exit.

Part of I-70 is closed because of a deadly crash in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police said there is a “very serious crash” near mile marker 5.

Washington County dispatchers said three vehicles had crashed there just before 5 p.m.

Investigators said the coroner has been requested.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

PennDOT said I-70 is closed in both directions near the Claysville Exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

