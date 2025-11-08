Coroner called to crash in Washington County; portion of I-70 closed in both directions

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 8:10 p.m. PennDOT said the eastbound side of I-70 has reopened to traffic near the Claysville Exit.
Part of I-70 is closed because of a deadly crash in Washington County.
Pennsylvania State Police said there is a “very serious crash” near mile marker 5.
We are handling a very serious crash on interstate 70 near mile marker 5. Please note both east and westbound lanes are closed. Please consider alternate routes and avoid the area.— Troopers Gagliardi and Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) November 7, 2025
Washington County dispatchers said three vehicles had crashed there just before 5 p.m.
Investigators said the coroner has been requested.
One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.
PennDOT said I-70 is closed in both directions near the Claysville Exit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
