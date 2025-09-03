Coroner called to incident at quarry in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to an incident at a quarry in Westmoreland County.
Crews were called to the area of Quarry Road in Derry Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Coroner Tim Carson said he was called to a scene in that area.
Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation in that area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
