CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner responded after a tractor crashed over a hillside in Cecil Township on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened along Ciaffoni Road just before 7:30 p.m., a 911 supervisor confirmed.

No one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Cecil Township police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group