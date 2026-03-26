Coroner identifies man found dead in Youghiogheny River

DAWSON, Pa. — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead in the Youghiogheny River last week.

William Guidi, 42, of Somerset, was identified using rapid DNA testing and advanced fingerprint analysis, the coroner’s office said in a release Thursday. His family has been notified.

Two fishermen found the man’s body along the river. He reportedly had no ID, wallet, phone or fishing or hiking equipment on him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man found dead in Youghiogheny River, coroner asks for public’s help identifying him

Preliminary autopsy findings suggest the man died from accidental drowning, but final toxicology reports are still needed, the coroner’s office said.

Coroner Bob Baker thanked everyone who shared information to help identify Guidi.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group