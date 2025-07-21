Local

Corrections officer suspended after video containing racial slurs circulates on social media

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — A disturbing video circulating on social media has a jail employee on suspension.

Channel 11 confirmed the man seen waving a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire and heard using a racial slur is a corrections officer at the Allegheny County Jail.

