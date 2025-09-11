Local

Could’ve had all three, didn’t win any; Pirates swept by Orioles

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Orioles Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Alexander Canario (29) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their third straight one-run game against the Baltimore Orioles and saw their losing streak hit six games with a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon at Camden Yards.

How We Got There

Nick Gonzales hit an RBI single in the first inning to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. The Orioles responded in the bottom of the inning on Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI groundout and took the lead in the second on a run-scoring single off the bat of Coby Mayo.

In the top of the third, the Pirates tied the game at 2-2 on Alexander Canario’s no-doubt home run to left field.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read