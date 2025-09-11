Could’ve had all three, didn’t win any; Pirates swept by Orioles

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their third straight one-run game against the Baltimore Orioles and saw their losing streak hit six games with a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon at Camden Yards.

How We Got There

Nick Gonzales hit an RBI single in the first inning to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. The Orioles responded in the bottom of the inning on Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI groundout and took the lead in the second on a run-scoring single off the bat of Coby Mayo.

In the top of the third, the Pirates tied the game at 2-2 on Alexander Canario’s no-doubt home run to left field.

