Country music artist performing Christmas concert in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Sara Evans, a popular country music artist, will perform in Westmoreland County in just a few weeks.

Evans will be at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Dec. 15. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

She is known for her singles “No Place That Far,” Suds In The Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”

Tickets can be bought on The Palace Theatre’s website or by calling 724-836-8000.

