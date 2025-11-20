Couple charged after 2-year-old overdoses in Westmoreland County

MONESSEN, Pa. — A couple is facing charges after a two-year-old child overdosed in Westmoreland County.

Information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s Office on Thursday said Monessen police were called for reports of a child who had overdosed on Oct. 4.

The child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment.

Tests run on the child indicated it had come into contact with cocaine and fentanyl at a house in Monessen, police said.

Officers reported finding several blue glassine baggies, a smoking pipe, two stamp bags, a scale, two baggies containing a powder residue and a case of THC cartridges after serving a search warrant at the house. A test revealed the powder residue in the bag was cocaine.

Police said they interviewed Sable Ford and Travis Holmes who told them they believe the child found a baggie in the front yard of the house and put it in its mouth. They took the child to the hospital after it began showing symptoms of an overdose and went limp.

They are both facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance and are being held on a $50,000 bail.

Channel 11 is working on obtaining their criminal complaints to learn more about their arrests and the status of the child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

